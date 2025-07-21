 
Geo News

PSB imposes strict measures to curb age fraud in junior events

B-Form, CNIC, medical tests made mandatory, false documents to face penalties

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

July 21, 2025

Young men playing football in this undated image. — Facebook@PakistanSportsBoard
Young men playing football in this undated image. — Facebook@PakistanSportsBoard

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has declared age fraud in junior-level sports events a serious violation of its Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports, announcing stringent new measures to combat the issue.

According to a notification issued by the PSB, all athletes under the age of 21 participating in junior events must now submit either a National Identity Card (CNIC) or a B-Form, along with the names of the selection committee members, dental examinations, and radiological tests.

In addition, medical reports verified by the president and secretary general of the respective sports federation, along with all supporting documents, must be submitted to the PSB for verification.

The notification states that any athlete found submitting fake or suspicious documents will be declared ineligible for participation in training camps, financial assistance, or cash awards. Further disciplinary action may also be taken.

Highlighting international concerns, the PSB underscored that age fraud at the junior level not only leads to unfair competition but also jeopardises the physical safety of athletes and undermines the integrity of sports systems.

The notification pointed out that some athletes allegedly participate in age-specific categories using forged documents, depriving genuine athletes of opportunities and increasing the risk of injuries due to physical mismatches.

The PSB further noted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other global sports bodies have repeatedly stressed the need for transparency and integrity in sports, calling for a zero-tolerance approach to age falsification.

Only athletes who submit verified and accurate documentation will now be eligible to participate in PSB training camps and receive financial support or cash awards, the notification concluded.

Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in T20I series opener
Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in T20I series opener
Pakistan-India World Championship of Legends 2025 clash called off
Pakistan-India World Championship of Legends 2025 clash called off
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to retain undisputed heavyweight title
Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois to retain undisputed heavyweight title
Down to 10, Germany edge France on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semis
Down to 10, Germany edge France on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semis
Pakistan squad has right mix of players to play aggressive cricket: Salman Agha
Pakistan squad has right mix of players to play aggressive cricket: Salman Agha
Pakistan stun Iran in dramatic final to clinch Asian U16 Volleyball title
Pakistan stun Iran in dramatic final to clinch Asian U16 Volleyball title
India threatens Asia Cup boycott as Naqvi to attend ICC meeting virtually
India threatens Asia Cup boycott as Naqvi to attend ICC meeting virtually
PSB seeks financial records of PHF officials' foreign trips
PSB seeks financial records of PHF officials' foreign trips