Friday Aug 19 2022
Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?

Prince Charles and William have been allegedly fighting over the throne. Amidst the rumours of secret rivalry, experts believe that the Prince of Wales might let his son become the king.

According to Express, the father-son duo has been engaging in dramatic fights as William was accused of having a bit of a temper.

The outlet reported that even Camilla, Charles’ wife, witnessed William yelling at his father while the future monarch remained silent.

Princess Diana's former voice coach, Stewart Pearce, also shared a similar opinion: "He [Charles] may not take the throne, he may hand it to his young son. He doesn't want to do it, such a difficult task,” reported Marie Claire.

Meanwhile, the Independent reported that if Charles chooses to not ascend the throne then the honour will go to William to avoid a "constitutional crisis.”

