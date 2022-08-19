Hassan Ali to play National T20 Cup as PCB rejects his NOC for CPL

Pakistan´s Hasan Ali reacts during the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hassan Ali will participate in National T20 Cup after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected his NOC request for Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022.

While rejecting Ali’s NOC, the cricket board planned a training programme for the pacer.

According to the cricket board, Ali was advised to undergo a special training camp at the National High-Performance Centre.



Later on, Ali, who is a PCB centrally contracted player in both red and white-ball formats, will participate in National T20 Cup 2022 which is starting on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

Following his poor form, Hassan was dropped from the national team for both the Netherlands and T20 Asia Cup 2022 tour.