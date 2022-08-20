 
world
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Megalodon could swallow great white shark whole

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Reconstruction of Otodus megalodon predating on a species of Balaenoptera whale in the Pliocene Period.Credit.— J. J. Giraldo via NYT
Reconstruction of Otodus megalodon predating on a species of Balaenoptera whale in the Pliocene Period.Credit.— J. J. Giraldo via NYT

  • Otus megalodon could swallow great white shark whole.
  • Except for Antarctica, its fossilised teeth have been found on every continent.
  • A reconstructed model shows that it was about 52.4 feet long and weighed over 61,000 kilograms.

A recent research article published in Science Advances shows that the giant extinct shark, the Otus megalodon, could swallow the great white shark whole.

To put this into perspective, the great white shark can grow up to 20 feet, according to American Oceans.

Megalodon could cover cast distances and eat modern-day super-predators like the killer whale in just big five bites.

Related items

The giant shark that lived up to 23 million years ago, had huge teeth growing up to 18 centimetres long. Except for Antarctica, its fossilised teeth have been found on every continent. 

Tooth size comparison between the extinct shark megalodon and a modern great white shark is seen in this undated image. — Reuters
Tooth size comparison between the extinct shark megalodon and a modern great white shark is seen in this undated image. — Reuters

What is still a mystery to scientists is how this monster went extinct despite being one of the most dangerous creatures in the world.

Some think it could be linked to global cooling.

Figuring out the size of the shark is quite important to researchers because that would help explain its diet and speed too. However, scientists have not agreed upon one measurement.

One of the reconstructed models shows that the megalodon was about 52.4 feet long and weighed over 61,000 kilograms.

Stephen Wroe, Associate Professor at the University of New England, writing for The Conversation said that his team estimated the shark's bite force to be "a car-crushing 18 tonnes".

The findings of the recent study suggest that the megalodon might have had a speed of five kilometres per hour. This is way faster than the fastest fish alive today.

More From World:

Several civilians killed in Al-Shabaab attack on hotel in Somalia

Several civilians killed in Al-Shabaab attack on hotel in Somalia
Truly tasteless: Japan's plastic food artists get creative

Truly tasteless: Japan's plastic food artists get creative
Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays

Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about deal amid Neuralink delays
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video causes stir
US plans to give $775m worth of arms to Ukraine

US plans to give $775m worth of arms to Ukraine

Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand

Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby

Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby
'Pakistan zindabad': Students at Aligarh college charged for raising slogan

'Pakistan zindabad': Students at Aligarh college charged for raising slogan
Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk

Google urges Chrome users to update browser immediately due to security risk

Latest

view all