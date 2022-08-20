 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

'Homesick' Harry will never abandon 'soulmate' Meghan in 'dream' US life

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince Harry will never leave Meghan Markle and his kids for a life in UK.

The Duke of Sussex will always choose his family over royal roots, reveals insider in an exclusive interview with Heat magazine.

They told the publication: “The Sussexes are more committed to their long-term future in America than ever.

"Even if Harry does get homesick from time to time, there’s no way he’d want to give up this fabulous new life anytime soon.

"He’s got the family he always dreamed of, a job that gives him financial security, as well as the opportunity to ‘serve’ in a manner he sees fit, plus he has this incredible chance to broaden his horizons with his soulmate,” says the source."

Prince Harry left his father and brother behind in London to pursue a lowkey life with wife Meghan in 2020. The couple now lives in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘all alone in concrete jungle’ as fans ‘turn away’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘all alone in concrete jungle’ as fans ‘turn away’
Sir Elton John confirms release date for Britney Spears collab ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John confirms release date for Britney Spears collab ‘Hold Me Closer’
Lilibet, Archie will not join Meghan Markle, Harry on UK trip: Here’s why

Lilibet, Archie will not join Meghan Markle, Harry on UK trip: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face real threats', security ban is 'head scratcher'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face real threats', security ban is 'head scratcher'
Matt Damon arrives in Georgia for Ben Affleck-JLo’s grand wedding: Photos

Matt Damon arrives in Georgia for Ben Affleck-JLo’s grand wedding: Photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth on upcoming UK visit?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth on upcoming UK visit?
Hugh Grant to play Prince Andrew in Emily Maitlis’ version of Newsnight show?

Hugh Grant to play Prince Andrew in Emily Maitlis’ version of Newsnight show?
Queen’s guards kick ‘arrogant’ tourist’s shoes out of the way

Queen’s guards kick ‘arrogant’ tourist’s shoes out of the way
Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List

Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List
Kensington Palace will always be Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official residence

Kensington Palace will always be Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official residence
Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’
Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident

Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident

Latest

view all