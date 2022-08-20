 
sports
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi’s reaction after PCB medical report

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Pakistani bowling star Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/File
Pakistani bowling star Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said Saturday that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is "upset" after being ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and the home series against England.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," PCB quoted Soomro as saying.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

The PCB's medical advisory committee and independent specialists, following the latest scans and reports, have advised Shaheen four to six weeks of rest.

Related items

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October," said Soomro.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket,” he added.

Shaheen is a crucial part of the Pakistan squad and he has been exceptional with his bowling.

More From Sports:

Fans dejected after Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from Asia Cup 2022

Fans dejected after Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from Asia Cup 2022
In major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022
Kobe Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

Kobe Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread
Asia Cup 2022: Why is Asif Ali's focus not just on India?

Asia Cup 2022: Why is Asif Ali's focus not just on India?
Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar

Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar
‘Real recognise real’: Babar Azam meets Dutch football club Ajax's captain Dušan Tadić

‘Real recognise real’: Babar Azam meets Dutch football club Ajax's captain Dušan Tadić
'Live every moment': Babar Azam gives advise to his fans

'Live every moment': Babar Azam gives advise to his fans
Hassan Ali to play National T20 Cup as PCB rejects his NOC for CPL

Hassan Ali to play National T20 Cup as PCB rejects his NOC for CPL
Pakistan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championships

Pakistan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championships
How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?

How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?
PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

PHF's re-elected president assures players, coaching panel to get salaries next week

PHF's re-elected president assures players, coaching panel to get salaries next week

Latest

view all