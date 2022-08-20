Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi’s reaction after PCB medical report

Pakistani bowling star Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said Saturday that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is "upset" after being ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and the home series against England.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," PCB quoted Soomro as saying.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

The PCB's medical advisory committee and independent specialists, following the latest scans and reports, have advised Shaheen four to six weeks of rest.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October," said Soomro.



“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket,” he added.

Shaheen is a crucial part of the Pakistan squad and he has been exceptional with his bowling.