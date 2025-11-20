T20I tri-series: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Zimbabwe

Captains of Sri Lannka and Zimbabwe present for toss of second game of the T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 20, 2025. — PCB

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against Zimbabwe in the second game of the T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Sikandar Raza-led side suffered a defeat against the hosts, Pakistan, in the series opener on Tuesday, while Sri Lanka are playing their first game of the series.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details