England opt to bat first against Australia in Ashes opener

"We'll try and get some runs on the board and then see where we are then," says Stokes

By
Reuters
|

November 21, 2025

England captain Ben Stokes shakes hands with Australia captain Steve Smith during the coin toss before the start of play on November 21, 2025 at the Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia. — Reuters
PERTH: England elected to bat first against Australia in the Ashes series opener on Friday after captain Ben Stokes won the toss under clear blue skies at Perth Stadium.

After naming a 12-man squad for the match, the visitors opted for all-out pace in the starting side, leaving out off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in favour of Brydon Carse.

"We'll try and get some runs on the board and then see where we are then," Stokes said. "We've got to clear all of what we want to achieve out here in Australia, it starts today."

Australia's Steve Smith, standing in as captain for the injured Pat Cummins, struck an optimistic tone after losing the toss.

"Hopefully it seams all over the place this morning. I think the cracks will come into play, they seem to every year," said Smith. "I think if we get the ball in the right areas this morning, there'll be enough there for sure."

Australia awarded first test caps to specialist opener Jake Weatherald and fast bowler Brendan Doggett, who put his hand up for selection with 13 wickets in two matches for South Australia in a dynamic start to the domestic Sheffield Shield season.

"He sort of glides through the crease, makes it look pretty easy," pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said of Doggett.

"So, yeah, he's got some air speed, he's got some great skills, some swing, some seam and he's coming off a hot streak, so hopefully that continues this week."

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

