 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos
BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos

BLACKPINK achieves another milestone amid the ongoing success of their new single Pink Venom on YouTube.

The South Korean girl group has managed to amass almost 10M views on their new track and fans are elated.

The girls' success has even been noted by TIME magazine, and in celebration, they branded the group the "biggest girl group in the world".

As soon as this news broke, brands became quite excited and became eager to congratulate the group with stunning congratulatory gifts.

Checkout the brands that sent gifts to the members;


1. Dior

On the success of Pink Venom, Dior sent BLACKPINK’s Jisoo a beautiful bouquet of flowers along with a handwritten note.

For those unversed, Jisoo became a global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Dior in 2021.

BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos


2. Cartier

The French luxury goods brand also sent Jisoo an impressive pink bouquet with a customized name to congratulate BLACKPINK for their comeback.

Jisoo was named a global ambassador for Cartier in May of this year.

BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos

3. Hera Beauty

To congratulate their long-time ambassador, Hera Beauty sent black and pink balloons, flowers, and a cake that matched Pink Venom colours.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been an ambassador for the luxury Korean cosmetics brand Hera Beauty since 2019.

BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos

4. Chanel

Jennie, affectionately nicknamed “Human Chanel,” has been a global ambassador for Chanel since 2018.

The French luxury fashion brand sent Chanel-branded bread and an impressive coffee cart to Jennie to celebrate the group’s return.

BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos

5. Saint Laurent

The creative director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, sent BLACKPINK’s Rose a beautiful bouquet of red roses with a handwritten note.

Rose was named an ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020 and became the first female K-Pop idol to attend the Met Gala with the director in 2021.

BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos


More From Entertainment:

Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark

Foxtel group apologizes to Emilia Clarke for CEO’s ‘short and dumpy girl’ remark
Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber opens up on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style
Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts

Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts
Prince Harry hopes new memoir will ‘rewrite’ past mistakes

Prince Harry hopes new memoir will ‘rewrite’ past mistakes
Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice

Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice
Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals
Prince Harry wanting to ‘pull the rug’ from underneath Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry wanting to ‘pull the rug’ from underneath Queen Elizabeth
Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US
Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title

Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title
Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Latest

view all