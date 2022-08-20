BLACKPINK receives bunch of presents after achieving new milestone: photos

BLACKPINK achieves another milestone amid the ongoing success of their new single Pink Venom on YouTube.

The South Korean girl group has managed to amass almost 10M views on their new track and fans are elated.

The girls' success has even been noted by TIME magazine, and in celebration, they branded the group the "biggest girl group in the world".

As soon as this news broke, brands became quite excited and became eager to congratulate the group with stunning congratulatory gifts.

Checkout the brands that sent gifts to the members;





1. Dior

On the success of Pink Venom, Dior sent BLACKPINK’s Jisoo a beautiful bouquet of flowers along with a handwritten note.

For those unversed, Jisoo became a global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Dior in 2021.





2. Cartier

The French luxury goods brand also sent Jisoo an impressive pink bouquet with a customized name to congratulate BLACKPINK for their comeback.

Jisoo was named a global ambassador for Cartier in May of this year.

3. Hera Beauty

To congratulate their long-time ambassador, Hera Beauty sent black and pink balloons, flowers, and a cake that matched Pink Venom colours.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been an ambassador for the luxury Korean cosmetics brand Hera Beauty since 2019.

4. Chanel

Jennie, affectionately nicknamed “Human Chanel,” has been a global ambassador for Chanel since 2018.

The French luxury fashion brand sent Chanel-branded bread and an impressive coffee cart to Jennie to celebrate the group’s return.

5. Saint Laurent

The creative director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, sent BLACKPINK’s Rose a beautiful bouquet of red roses with a handwritten note.

Rose was named an ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020 and became the first female K-Pop idol to attend the Met Gala with the director in 2021.



