Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi asks fans to pray for quick recovery

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

PCB announced today that Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

"Keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah," Afridi says.

He will remain with the national team during Asia Cup for better treatment in Dubai.

ROTTERDAM: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi requested his fans for prayers after he was ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday.



Earlier today, PCB announced that Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, dealing a major setback to the Pakistan side, who were banking on his bowling in the upcoming international tournament.

In a response to millions of his fans on Twitter, the star player assured to make a strong comeback to the team.



"Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for the upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah," he wrote.



The pacer is confident for his team to perform strongly in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.



However, Afridi will accompany the national team during the T20 Asia Cup for better treatment in Dubai.

He alongside the national team will travel to Dubai on August 22. The decision to keep Afridi with the squad was taken in light of the high-class rehabilitation facilities available in the UAE city.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also confirmed that Shaheen will be treated with high-class facilities in Dubai.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month and has been advised four to six weeks of rest by the body's medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

T20 Asia Cup 2022 will be played from August 28 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) whereas England will play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2.



Afridi is expected to return for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November.