 
world
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Reuters

Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, says Britain

By
Reuters

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with acting Governor of Kirov region Alexander Sokolov via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2022. — Reuters
  • Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, said Britain's foreign ministry.
  • Indonesia will host the summit in November.
  • Indonesia says Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend.

LONDON: Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists," the spokesperson said.

"We welcome Indonesia's efforts to ensure that the impacts of Russia's war are considered in G20 meetings, as well as indications that Ukraine may be represented by President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy at the G20 Leaders Summit."

Indonesia will host the summit in November and has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend.

