Will Shaheen, Bumrah’s absence haunt Pakistan, India in Asia Cup?

India's main pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Reuters/Twitter

KARACHI: With only one week left for the much-awaited high-octane clash between Pakistan and India in T20 Asia Cup 2022 on August 28, the excitement has escalated.

While fans are counting days the teams are still sceptical about the batting and bowling order as both sides suffered major setbacks due to the ouster of their frontline pacers.

Last week, India named their squad without their main pacer Jasprit Bumrah who failed to recover from an injury.

Today, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that their leading paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out from T20 Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.



Apart from fans' disappointment, team management of both the teams must be concerned as not only T20 Asia Cup 2022 but T20 World Cup 2022 is also just around the corner.

The two injured fast bowlers scare their respective teams ahead of a busy international events schedule.

Stats

Shaheen has remained phenomenal with the new ball, especially in T20I format. The ICC player of 2021 became a nightmare for Indian top-order batting line followed by Pakistan's stunning victory against their arch-rivals in T20 World Cup 2021.

It was Pakistan's first victory against India in a World Cup contest and must be a memorable one for the pacer who claimed three crucial wickets in that match.

Overall, Shaheen bagged seven wickets in T20 World Cup 2021 but his dominant role provided an early breakthrough for Pakistan.

In the last 12 months, Shaheen has played 10 T20Is and took 15 wickets at an average of 17.73. His best bowling figures were against West Indies (3/26).

Shaheen has bagged 47 wickets so far in 40 T20Is.

On the other hand, Yorker specialist Bumrah played eight T20Is in this time period. The right-arm pacer took 10 wickets at an average of 14.80. He recorded 2-10 as his best bowling figures in the last 12 months.

The 28-years-old pacer is considered one of the fiercest pacers in the world while having 69 wickets in 58 T20Is at an average of 19.46 so far. Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021, he conceded 22 runs in his three overs.

But his death overs bowling can trouble any opponent any day.