Sunday Aug 21 2022
Prince Harry's tell-all memoir to remain a mystery for royal family until its release

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Royal family has reportedly been kept in the dark over contents of Prince Harry's forthcoming tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this year.

Prince Charles, Prince William, their attorneys and advisers have not been given the opportunity to preview any parts of the manuscript so far.

Charles reportedly hoped his team would have been sent a copy of the book ahead of its publication, sources close to the royal confirmed to The Telegraph.

Publisher Penguin Random House has previously said it is aiming for the book to be out in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The Royal family will reportedly get to read the book at the same time as the public.  The Queen is said to have been the only member of the Royal Family whom Meghan Markle's hubby Harry informed about the book. 

There are repots that the Duke of Sussex and ghostwriter JR Moehringer finished the book earlier this summer and the final manuscript has also been signed off by lawyers. 

Harry reportedly secured nearly £20 million book deal last year, despite issuing repeated calls for his family's privacy to be respected. It's also being speculated that the publisher is keeping the book's contents under wraps as part of a 'shock drop' publication strategy.

