Asia Cup 2022 — schedule for all teams

A representational image of the Asia Cup trophy. — AFP/File

With only a few days left in Asia Cup 2022 — which will be played in the T20 format — the excitement is all over the place.

The series will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah. The opening match of the much-anticipated event will be played by hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Teams participating include:

Pakistan

India

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Qualifier (UAE, Kuwait, Singapore or Hong Kong)

Schedule:

Aug 27 — Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B — Dubai

Aug 28 — Pakistan vs India, 2nd Match, Group A — Dubai

Aug 30 — Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B — Sharjah

Aug 31 — India vs Qualifier, 4th Match, Group A — Dubai

Sept 1 — Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B — Dubai

Sept 2 — Pakistan vs Qualifier, 6th Match, Group A — Sharjah

Super Fours

Sept 3 — TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2) — Sharjah

Sept 4 — TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2) — Dubai

Sept 6 — TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1) — Dubai

Sept 7 — TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2) — Dubai

Sept 8 — TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2) — Dubai

Sept 9 — TBC vs TBC, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2) — Dubai

Sept 11 — TBC vs TBC, Final — Dubai