Monday Aug 22 2022
Court approves Islamabad Police's three-day transitory remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Karachi-based YouTuber Jameel Farooqui. — Twitter
  • Karachi's district and sessions court approves transitory remand of social media activist.
  • Karachi police transfers Jameel Farooqui's custody to Islamabad Police, say sources. 
  • Case has been registered against him in Islamabad's Ramna Police Station. 

A court has granted Islamabad Police three-day transitory remand of Karachi-based YouTuber Jameel Farooqui after he was arrested for levelling false allegations against the law enforcement agency pertaining to the alleged torture of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, sources told Geo News

A district and sessions court of the port city approved the transitory remand of the social media activist.

According to the sources, the Karachi police transferred Farooqui's custody to the Islamabad Police and he is being moved by the capital city police. 

A case has been registered against the social media activist in Islamabad's Ramna Police Station. 

Earlier, a statement issued by the capital city police stated that Farooqui levelled accusations in his v-log that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated and false allegations, the statement added.

Condemnations pour in

PTI leader Asad Umar said that Jameel Farooqui was tortured which only proves that there is no law in this country. 

Taking to Twitter, Umar said that if Farooqui has violated the law, he should be presented before the court. 

PTI MNA Alamgir Khan called the incumbent government "fascist imported government." 

A video circulating on social media showed Farooqi crying and claimed that he was "stripped and tortured" by the police on the "orders of the Home Ministry as he was speaking the truth". 


