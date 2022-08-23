Ex-Pakistani cricketer has some important advice for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi

Cricket pundits have time and again advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to manage the workload of the national team's top players in a bid to save them from sustaining injuries.



In what came as a major blow to the team, Pakistan's pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury that he sustained during the series against Sri Lanka.

When the board announced the development last week, experts and fans both criticised the board for making Shaheen play like a "machine" — as the team has been playing back-to-back matches across all formats.

In light of this, former cricketer Sikandar Bakht, during an interview on Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', said that the PCB should indeed manage the workload of top players such as Shaheen and the team's skipper, Babar Azam.



