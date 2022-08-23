 
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Not Johnny Depp, THIS actor was picked first to play the lead in 'Edward Scissorhands'

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has become one of the most desirable actors in the film world after he emerged victorious in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

While Depp, 59, has delivered some most iconic performances on the big screen, fans love his portrayal in the 1990s hit Edward Scissorhands.

However, most of his fans might not know that he was not the makers’ first choice to play the iconic role of Edward Scissorhands in the movie.

As per reports, Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise was first offered to play the lead role in Tim Burton’s film. But, the Top Gun star, 60, had rejected the offer saying, it was an ugly role.

Michael Jackson was also interested to play the role in the film, which was later offered to Depp opposite Winona Ryder.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is currently busy filming a number of upcoming projects. He is also directing Modigliani – which follows the life story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and a pivotal time in his life during 1916 Paris.

