Kylie Jenner bashes TikTok troll for poking fun at her filtered lips

Kylie Jenner slammed a troll for poking fun at her huge dramatic lips in latest TikTok video featuring her showing off her hour glass figure.

The reality TV star shared a reel on the video sharing app in which she could be seen with a gal pal as they both posed for the clip and hugged each other.

The video shows both the ladies having same dark outline around their lips filled with the same shade of lipstick, making their lips appears larger and dramatic.

One user commented on the post, "The lips, please," along with a grimacing emoji with a single bead of forehead sweat along and a skeleton emoji.

"It's the filter, but go off," The Kardashians star hit back at the critic as per The Sun.

However, the troll was far more than happy for being slammed as the user received a great number of replies on the comment.

"Honestly screaming because I was about 1 out of 1000 comments about her lips and now the stans are flooding my page lmfao," the troll wrote on a social media app.

A lot of people agreed with the user as one wrote, "If she has to say no they don't really look like that it's the filter, as if they look better without the filter, why the (expletive) is she putting on that clownish filter lol."

"That’s what confused me- she blamed the filter & I am thinking that was the point of the comment," another chimed in.

"At this point just put lipstick on your nose," one hilarious comment read.