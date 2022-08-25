Asia Cup 2022: Who has hit more sixes, India or Pakistan?

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021. — Reuters/File

Cricket giants Pakistan and India are gearing up to face each other in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 after one year in Dubai.



The two neighbours will meet in a fresh episode of their rich cricket history on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.



Let's take a look at which country has hit more sixes in the T20 Asia Cup.

In the only T20 Asia Cup that took place in 2016, India managed to hit more maximums than Pakistan. The Men in Blue hit 14 maximums, while the Green Shirts could send the ball flying over the boundary line 13 times.



Indian skipper MS Dhoni smashed four sixes, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma hit four maximums each, while Hardik Pandya and opening batter Shikhar Dhawan sent the ball over the rope one time each.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Umar Akmal hit over the rope five times, veteran batter Shoaib Malik hit four maximums, while Champions Trophy-winning skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Sharjeel Khan smashed two sixes each.

However, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi holds the record for hitting the most number of sixes overall in the Asian event.

He managed to smash 26 maximums in 27 matches. Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya secures the second spot with 23 sixes in 25 matches. Meanwhile, India’s Rohit Sharma has hit 21 sixes in 27 Asia Cup matches.