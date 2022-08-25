Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming UK visit is ‘threatening’ the Royal Family as they appear to be planning to work as ‘part-time’ royals, as per a royal expert quoted by Bella Magazine.



The comment comes from royal author Duncan Larcombe, who claimed that the Sussexes upcoming trip to the UK could count as them carrying out royal duties since they use their royal titles.

Larcombe told Bella Magazine: “I think most of the royals will be confused by the Sussexes' U-turn because it wasn't that long ago that Harry publicly said that he was leaving the UK because of the constraints of royal life.”

He further said that Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip is “making the senior royals feel threatened.”

“If Harry and Meghan are now planning a list of engagements in the UK, it's quite clear that they didn't walk away from royal life – they just wanted to have it on their terms,” Larcombe stated, adding, “This will ultimately cause chaos at the palace and will concern the royals most.”