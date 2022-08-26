 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle fired nanny 'right away' after 'awful' conduct with Archie

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'must have' been through a lot with traumatic incident involving Archie, says expert.

Royally Obsessed, hosts Roberta Fiorito says: "The biggest revelation, that everyone's talking about, is the Archie in South Africa incident where his nursery caught on fire.

"I think especially this stands out to me because we know, from Finding Freedom, that they had a really awful experience with their first nanny.

"There was a night nurse and they won't say what happened but they say that something really awful happened and they had to fire her right away."

She added that the couple must have been "so traumatised".

Ms Fiorito continued: "Then to come and see a weird freak accident happens, what, on one of the first days they are in South Africa, and then they have to go on another engagement.

"That was a huge reveal from Meghan," she admitted.

Meghan opened up about her son's nursery catching this week on her podcast Archetypes. The Duchess revealed she was on tour to South Africa with husband Harry when the incident happened.

Meghan revealed: “We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room?”

The Duchess added: “Everyone’s in tears, everyone is shaken, and what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said this doesn’t make any sense.”

