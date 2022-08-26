 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Can Shaheen Shah Afridi's conversation with Virat Kohli help determine recovery time from injury?

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Pakistans injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@muzamilasif4
Pakistan's injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/@muzamilasif4

DUBAI: Shaheen Shah Afridi cleared the speculation regarding his injury during a conversation with Indian batter Virat Kohli.

Pakistan's injured pacer shared that he is suffering from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury.

In a conversation with Kohli at the ICC Cricket Academy, Afridi revealed that he is suffering from PCL.

What is PCL?

PCL injuries commonly occur with knee damage, including injuries to the nerves and blood vessels. These are usually a result of serious knee trauma and should be seen by a specialist promptly.

How long is the recovery period?

Recovery time can vary from person to person. If the injury is mild, it may only take about 10 days to heal. However, if somebody has had surgery to repair PCL, recovery could take about six to nine months.

It must be noted here that Afridi was advised four-six weeks of rest by PCB's medical team. 

He will not only miss the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022 but also the home T20I series against England which is scheduled from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore. 

Shaheen is currently undergoing knee treatment in Dubai. He is staying with the national team who will participate in the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022.

