Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan schedule, squad for T20I event

Pakistan cricketers pose for a picture ahead of their Netherlands tour played earlier in August. — Instagram/@therealpcb

Pakistan's T20 Asia Cup campaign will begin on August 28 in Dubai when they take on India.



The Men in Green will be going in after two major setbacks as two of its fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Mohammad Hasnain is set to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali will come in place of Mohammad Wasim Jr for the contest.



However, Hasan's inclusion in the squad is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE.



Pakistan's final squad

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Iftikhar Ahmed

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan

Naseem Shah



Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Group matches Schedule

August 28 — vs India in Dubai at 7pm

September 2 — vs Hong Kong in Sharjah at 7pm

Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.