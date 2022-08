Asia Cup 2022: Pak vs Ind match timing

Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stages in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, October 23, 2021.— Reuters/File

The much-awaited high-octane clash between arch-rivals — India and Pakistan — will take place on August 28 (Sunday) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

When and Where will that match take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai cricket stadium at 7pm tomorrow.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan