Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan schedule, squad for T20I event

Afghan cricketers pose for a picture. — Twitter/@ACBofficials

Afghanistan is geared up to clash with hosts Sri Lanka in their first match of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 tonight in Dubai.

Along with the hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Afghanistan is placed in group B.



Afghanistan squad

Mohammad Nabi (c)

Najibullah Zadran (vc)

Afsar Zazai (wk)

Azmatullah Omarzai

Farid Ahmad Malik

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Hazratullah Zazai

Ibrahim Zadran

Karim Janat

Mujib ur Rahman

Naveen ul Haq

Noor Ahmad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rashid Khan

Samiullah Shinwari

Usman Ghani

Reserve players

Nijat Masoud

Qais Ahmad

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Afghanistan's schedule in T20 Asia Cup 2022

August 27 — vs Sri Lanka in Dubai at 7pm

August 30 — vs Bangladesh in Sharja at 7pm

The Super Four matches will be played from September 3-9.