Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

Meghan Markle has come under fire for “conveniently failing to mention” the bullying probe against her and the Royal Family.

This claim has been made by psychologist Dr Todd Grande, on his personal YouTube channel.

Grande started by saying, “Meghan made it seem as though she didn't really understand what royal life was like when she met Prince Harry - she was taken by surprise.”

“She complained that the tabloids in Britain never liked her, while conveniently failing to mention the content of some of those articles - for example, the allegation that she bullied the royal family staff.”