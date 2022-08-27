 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation
Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

Meghan Markle has come under fire for “conveniently failing to mention” the bullying probe against her and the Royal Family.

This claim has been made by psychologist Dr Todd Grande, on his personal YouTube channel.

Grande started by saying, “Meghan made it seem as though she didn't really understand what royal life was like when she met Prince Harry - she was taken by surprise.”

“She complained that the tabloids in Britain never liked her, while conveniently failing to mention the content of some of those articles - for example, the allegation that she bullied the royal family staff.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report
Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more
Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markel's next plan revealed

Meghan Markel's next plan revealed
Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen

Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen
Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how

Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how
Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast

Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast
‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’

‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’
Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit

Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit
‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report

‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report

Latest

view all