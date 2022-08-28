 
sports
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Pak vs Ind: Netizens support Babar Azam after early dismissal

The screengrab shows Babar Azam going back after being out in the match against India on Sunay.
DUBAI: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was unlucky and got out cheaply today after scoring 10 runs in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 against India Sunday.

The skipper was in his supreme form and hit two superb boundaries after the team was put into bat first by the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

On the fourth delivery of the third over of the innings, Babar Azam edged a short ball to short fine leg where Arshdeep Singh took an easy catch off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Read more: Pak vs India live match score

The early departure of the world’s top batter gave a boost to the Indian team but the netizens were quick to come out in his support.

Here’s how social media reacted to Babar Azam’s wicket:








