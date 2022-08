Pak vs Ind live score, Asia cup 2022 live match updates

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and India's captain Rohit Sharma during the toss in Dubai, on August 28, 2022. — Twitter

The high-octane clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 has kicked off at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh



Live updates of the match are available below:

India have won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first.



Arshdeep Singh to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 run



Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam: 1 run



Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam: No run



Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam: WIDE!



Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam: No run



Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam: NO BALL!



Arshdeep Singh to Babar Azam: No run



Pakistan after one over: 6/0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan: No run



Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Babar Azam: 1 run



Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Babar Azam: 4 runs!



Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan: 1 run



Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan: No run (LBW decision reversed)



Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mohammad Rizwan: No run