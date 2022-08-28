Pak vs Ind: Shoaib Malik knows who can help Pakistan win the match

Former all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Instagram

DUBAI: As it seems like Pakistan has failed to maintain its last record to defeating India, people watching are now hoping for a miracle to save the Men in Green from losing against their arch-rivals India in T20 Asia Cup 2022.



While everybody is busy with their analysis, former cricketers are also sharing their take on today’s performance.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik recorded a video from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where he was seeing the high-octane match, mentioning what was missing today.

“I think we are missing one person on the field today and that is…” he said and then panned the camera towards Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It seems like not only fans but former cricketers have also missed the pacer who gave a tough time to the Indian opening order in the last encounter in October 2021.

