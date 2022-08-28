 
sports
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ind: Shoaib Malik knows who can help Pakistan win the match

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Former all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Instagram
Former all-rounder Shoaib Malik. — Instagram

DUBAI: As it seems like Pakistan has failed to maintain its last record to defeating India, people watching are now hoping for a miracle to save the Men in Green from losing against their arch-rivals India in T20 Asia Cup 2022.

While everybody is busy with their analysis, former cricketers are also sharing their take on today’s performance.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik recorded a video from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where he was seeing the high-octane match, mentioning what was missing today.

“I think we are missing one person on the field today and that is…” he said and then panned the camera towards Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It seems like not only fans but former cricketers have also missed the pacer who gave a tough time to the Indian opening order in the last encounter in October 2021.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli’s fans have to wait more for his century

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli’s fans have to wait more for his century
Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah’s first over leaves Indians shocked

Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah’s first over leaves Indians shocked
Pak vs Ind: Why are Urwashi Ruteka pictures from today’s match circulating on Twitter?

Pak vs Ind: Why are Urwashi Ruteka pictures from today’s match circulating on Twitter?
Pak vs Ind: ‘Pakistani batters exposed badly against short balls’

Pak vs Ind: ‘Pakistani batters exposed badly against short balls’
Pak vs Ind: How will Virat Kohli perform today? Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts

Pak vs Ind: How will Virat Kohli perform today? Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts
Pak vs Ind: Netizens support Babar Azam after early dismissal

Pak vs Ind: Netizens support Babar Azam after early dismissal
Pak vs Ind: Why is Fakhar Zaman being praised over his dismissal?

Pak vs Ind: Why is Fakhar Zaman being praised over his dismissal?
Pak vs Ind: Why was Mohammad Rizwan given not out?

Pak vs Ind: Why was Mohammad Rizwan given not out?
Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli sets new record in match against Pakistan

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli sets new record in match against Pakistan
Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah to make T20I debut against India

Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah to make T20I debut against India
Asia Cup: Shahid Afridi invites Harbhajan Singh to visit Pakistan

Asia Cup: Shahid Afridi invites Harbhajan Singh to visit Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: PCB to donate gate proceeds from first T20I to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

Pak vs Eng: PCB to donate gate proceeds from first T20I to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

Latest

view all