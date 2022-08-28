 
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian accentuates her hourglass figure in chic skintight black gown

Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian stunned onlookers with her gorgeous look in a stunning outfit as she arrived at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser, which was held at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The Kardashians star was joined at the star-studded event by the likes of actress Zooey Deschanel and Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

TIAH, which is an acronym for This Is About Humanity, is a non-profit organization 'dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.'

Kim looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she posed in a skintight black gown. It had a chic turtleneck and long-sleeves.

The mother-of-four gave her look a pop of color by stepping into a pair of neon green boots.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur is focusing on her and West's children - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

In addition to motherhood, she's also dedicated to her multiple businesses, maintaining her family's long-running TV presence, and giving back to the community, as demonstrated by her attendance at Saturday's event.


