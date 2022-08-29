 
sports
Pak vs Ind: Skipper Babar misses Shaheen after losing T20 against India

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Babar Azam  — PCB
  • Naseem Shah’s performance was outstanding, says Babar.
  • Bowler’s performance made game tough and interesting, says skipper.
  • We were 10 to 15 runs short, says Babar Azam.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam missed the presence of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 match against India on Sunday, Geo News reported.

Team green, after a nail-biting match, lost to India by five wickets in its opening contest of Asia Cup 2022. Unfortunately, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is no more part of the T20 squad for Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury.

Afridi's absence is a major setback for the side as the pacer’s outstanding performance helped Pakistan clinch a victory against India in the T20 world cup last year.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, captain Babar Azam also felt the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi on the ground and said, “Naseem Shah’s performance was outstanding, though we missed the presence of Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

Babar Azam further said that Naseem's performance made the last part of the game tough for the opposite side and interesting, however, “we were 10 to 15 runs short.”

