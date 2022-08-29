 
Pakistan vs India: Watch what went wrong in crucial Asia Cup 2022 clash

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma swings his bat while Pakistans wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan takes position to take a catch. — AFP
Pakistan lost on Sunday the hi-octane match against India in the ongoing regional cricket event, Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

The green shirts' defeat after a close contest raised eyebrows over the captaincy and strategy of Babar Azam in the crucial match.

Chasing an easy target of 148, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the match in the last over by 5 wickets.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, former cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that the Pakistani skipper lacked innovation in his approach and seemed to follow a scripted plan that failed to counter the Indian strategy.

Watch the detailed analysis of the match here: 


