 
world
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

VIDEO: Man who burnt woman to death for refusing proposal seen smiling

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

The accused, Shahrukh, smiles while being taken away by the police. — Screengrab via Twitter
The accused, Shahrukh, smiles while being taken away by the police. — Screengrab via Twitter

  • Man set fire to woman for refusing his proposal.
  • He was seen smiling while being taken away by police.
  • Shahrukh had reportedly attacked woman while she was sleeping in her home.

The young man who burnt a 19-year-old woman to death in India for allegedly refusing his proposal was seen smiling after being arrested by the police.

The woman, who was a college student, initially survived with 90% of her body burnt but eventually succumbed to her wounds on Sunday.

Recently, a video of the accused, Shahrukh, surfaced online where he smiles nonchalantly while being handcuffed.

Social media users have expressed their rage and disappointment, condemning his "shameless smile."

Related items

To maintain law and orders amid protests for the young woman's justice, the district administration had to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which disallows the gathering of four or more people in the concerned area, reported India Today.

Shahrukh had reportedly attacked the woman while she was sleeping in her home. He poured petrol over her from a distance and set her on fire.

According to a statement the victim gave to an executive magistrate with extreme difficulty, he called her over a week ago asking her to become his friend.

When she refused, he threatened to kill her.

More From World:

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods
Why does Elon Musk's mother sleep in garage when she visits billionaire son?

Why does Elon Musk's mother sleep in garage when she visits billionaire son?
Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer

Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer
Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas

Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas
India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog

India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog
Taliban accuse Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace

Taliban accuse Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace
Khalistan Referendum campaign shakes Canadian politics

Khalistan Referendum campaign shakes Canadian politics
Plumes of dust as India demolishes illegal skyscrapers

Plumes of dust as India demolishes illegal skyscrapers
Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
Turkey dismisses 'meaningless' concerns over US sanctions warning

Turkey dismisses 'meaningless' concerns over US sanctions warning
Winter is coming but Germany's Scholz leaves Canada with no promises for LNG

Winter is coming but Germany's Scholz leaves Canada with no promises for LNG
Australian police seize record $1.1 bln of crystal meth

Australian police seize record $1.1 bln of crystal meth

Latest

view all