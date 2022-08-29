 
SDSports desk

Shahnawaz Dahani's village submerged with no electricity for days

SDSports desk

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and his village. — PCB/Facebook

LARKANA: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is busy representing the country in the Asia Cup, however, his village has been completely submerged as the country suffers from a devastation amid the ongoing catastrophic floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains. 

Pakistan is facing a huge disaster in which 1,033 people have been killed while many have lost their houses, animals, and crops and are forced to leave their houses and take shelter elsewhere.

Dahani, who is currently playing for the Pakistani cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, belongs to a village named Khawar Khan Dahani in Sindh's Larkana. 

According to a Fourth Pillar Post on Facebook, his entire village is underwater and there is no electricity for days in his home town.

— Facebook/Fourth Pillar Post

Last week, the speed star asked the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the families suffering from recent floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

The cricketer spoke up for the areas of the country that have suffered huge losses due to the floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. 

He also made an appeal to the people of flood-stricken areas to stay together and help each other.

Dahani played his first match against India on August 28 in T20 Asia Cup during which he smashed two massive sixes to help Pakistan reach a paltry 147. 

Asia Cup 2022: What's up with so many Pakistani cricketers having fitness troubles?

'Won't forget your sixer': Momin Saqib meets Hardik Pandya, Kohli

Asia Cup 2022: Shahid Afridi's comments spark outrage in India

Asia Cup 2022: How did Hardik Pandya lead India to victory against Pakistan?

Pakistan vs India: Watch what went wrong in crucial Asia Cup 2022 clash

Fawad thinks 'imported govt' to blame for Pakistan's defeat against India

Pak vs Ind: Skipper Babar misses Shaheen after losing T20 against India

Pak vs Ind: Pakistan penalised in match against India

Pak vs Ind: Shoaib Malik knows who can help Pakistan win the match

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli's fans have to wait more for his century

Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah's first over leaves Indians shocked

Pak vs Ind: Why are Urvashi Rautela pictures from today's match circulating on Twitter?

