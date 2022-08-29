Princess Diana would be ‘absolutely distraught’ over Harry and William’s tensions

The soaring tensions between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have now turned alarming as the two will not get together to commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana, according to reports.

Last year, however, Harry and William put aside their differences to unveil a statue of their mother at the palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Meanwhile, royal experts have claimed that Harry and William's feud "wouldn't have happened" if the Princess of Wales was still alive.

Speaking on GB News, the BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed that Diana would be "absolutely distraught" that her two sons have been feuding. He

She also remarked that if the princess were still alive, she would have "just sorted them out".

GB News host Anne Diamond added, "If Diana were still around, hopefully she would have avoided that whole problem."

"I think she would have sorted them out somehow. I don't think this feud would have happened. Or [at least] got so bad,” added show co-host Stephen Dixon.

Prince Harry, 37, and Prince William, 40, were only 15 and 12 years old when they lost their mother in car accident.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris alongside her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.