 
amazing
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Most tomatoes on a plant: Man grows nearly 6,000 tomatoes on a vine

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Douglas Smith, 44, grows most tomatoes on a plant. — SWNS via Daily Mail
Douglas Smith, 44, grows most tomatoes on a plant. — SWNS via Daily Mail

  • Man creates new record for growing 5,891 tomatoes on a single plant.
  • The tomatoes combined weighed 20 kgs.
  • Harvesting process took about two and a half hours.

A man from Hertfordshire, UK, has created a new world record for growing the most tomatoes on a vine by harvesting a shocking 5,891 tomatoes, reported Daily Mail.

Douglas Smith, 44, is being called the champion grower, after breaking the previous record held by Surjit Singh Kainth who grew 1,355 tomatoes on a plant. Kainth's record was broken by more than four times.

Smith weighed the tomatoes and they turned out to be more than 20 kilograms. This is not his first time creating a vegetable growing record.

Related items

He holds the Guinness World Record for "most tomatoes on a single truss" and for a 20ft-tall sunflower.

However, for his latest record, he is yet to receive official recognition. Apart from the assistance he took, Smith's efforts were overlooked by two independent witnesses, Reverend Sarah Forrest and Chair of the Parish Council, Mike Dormon.

The passionate grower said that he deliberately aimed to break the record but did not expect the tomatoes to go to nearly 6,000.

He said that the harvesting process took about two and a half hours.

More From Amazing:

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
Police arrest 100-year-old Australian woman for shocking reason

Police arrest 100-year-old Australian woman for shocking reason
You're crying! Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners

You're crying! Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners
WATCH: The world’s heaviest baby panda born in China’s Sichuan

WATCH: The world’s heaviest baby panda born in China’s Sichuan
WATCH: Elephant returns child’s shoe after it falls in its closure

WATCH: Elephant returns child’s shoe after it falls in its closure
WATCH: Snakes can now walk after engineer gives them robot legs

WATCH: Snakes can now walk after engineer gives them robot legs

Boy loses part of leg to shark bite off Florida coast

Boy loses part of leg to shark bite off Florida coast
99-year-old woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

99-year-old woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse

Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse
WATCH: Elon Musk's Chinese doppelganger leaves netizens awestruck

WATCH: Elon Musk's Chinese doppelganger leaves netizens awestruck
How unique is your name? Meet Emergency, Tsunami, Lockdown named after historic events

How unique is your name? Meet Emergency, Tsunami, Lockdown named after historic events
Study shows eye sockets gave T. rex and friends more bite force

Study shows eye sockets gave T. rex and friends more bite force

Latest

view all