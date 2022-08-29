Most tomatoes on a plant: Man grows nearly 6,000 tomatoes on a vine

Douglas Smith, 44, grows most tomatoes on a plant. — SWNS via Daily Mail

Man creates new record for growing 5,891 tomatoes on a single plant.

The tomatoes combined weighed 20 kgs.

Harvesting process took about two and a half hours.

A man from Hertfordshire, UK, has created a new world record for growing the most tomatoes on a vine by harvesting a shocking 5,891 tomatoes, reported Daily Mail.

Douglas Smith, 44, is being called the champion grower, after breaking the previous record held by Surjit Singh Kainth who grew 1,355 tomatoes on a plant. Kainth's record was broken by more than four times.

Smith weighed the tomatoes and they turned out to be more than 20 kilograms. This is not his first time creating a vegetable growing record.

He holds the Guinness World Record for "most tomatoes on a single truss" and for a 20ft-tall sunflower.



However, for his latest record, he is yet to receive official recognition. Apart from the assistance he took, Smith's efforts were overlooked by two independent witnesses, Reverend Sarah Forrest and Chair of the Parish Council, Mike Dormon.

The passionate grower said that he deliberately aimed to break the record but did not expect the tomatoes to go to nearly 6,000.

He said that the harvesting process took about two and a half hours.