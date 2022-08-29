 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan warned of Hollywood ‘mirage’: ‘Will return to royals’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned of the ‘mirage of entertainment’ that Hollywood provides, with a royal expert suggesting that they will return to the royal fold soon.

Royal expert Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, recently shared that she thinks Meghan and Harry are bound to get ‘weary’ of their new Hollywood life and may return to the royal family.

She told The Ankler: “I think the Sussexes are beginning to realise the mirage of ‘entertainment deals,’ which are wildly difficult to deliver on as everyone in Hollywood knows.”

Brown went on to suggest: “It’s much, much easier to be a royal, which offers perennial Status without much requirement for Quo.”

“Watch for the pivot in a year or two, when the Sussexes feel the calling to return to the UK to serve Harry’s country and re-join the balcony lineup for which front-page coverage is assured,” she added.

Brown’s comments come as Prince Harry and Meghan are gearing up to return to the UK early next month to attend charity events, in what some say is an effort to return to ‘part-time’ royal duties.

