Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney blasts MTV for honouring Johnny Depp at VMAs

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney reportedly could not control her emotions and slammed  MTV as ‘disgusting’ after Hollywood star Johnny Depp featured at the VMAs.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who emerged victorious in his defamation trial against his ex-wife in June, made a series of virtual appearances as the MTV Moonman mascot at the awards show.

Reacting to the actor's appearances, the Aquman star's sister Whitney, who testified at the trial, said on Instagram: ‘@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate!

‘I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters.’

She went on to tag #DVMAs (with ‘DV’ often used as an abbreviation for ‘domestic violence’) and #IStandWithAmberHeard.

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney blasts MTV for honouring Johnny Depp at VMAs

Earlier this year, Depp successfully sued Heard for an opinion piece in which she discussed her experience with domestic abuse.

A jury eventually found in his favor and awarded him $10million, while Heard was given $2m after winning one count of her $100m countersuit claims.

With his victory, Depp has marked his comeback to filmmaking, and signed some new business deals with the world's famous fashion brands.

