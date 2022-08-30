 
WATCH: Canadian singer takes internet by storm with her Punjabi

A Canadian woman has received love and appreciation on the internet for her efforts to speak Punjabi.

Pop country singer and songwriter Sarah Wickett posted a video of herself trying to speak the language. She captioned the post "I tried my best."

Wickett, who is based in Toronto, shared a short clip in Punjabi, saying that her boyfriend comes from Delhi, India.

Since being published, the video has received over 3,500 likes and more than 100,000 views. Social media users expressed their surprise at how fast Wickett was learning the language.

"This is so impressive you're killing it," said a user.

"You are amazing at learning a new language," chimed in another.

"She spoke better Punjabi than Bollywood movies," said another.

This is not the first time the songwriter posted a video of herself attempting Punjabi. In another video, she revealed her name in Punjabi and the fact that she likes to sing.

"Love it when you speak punjabi!" commented a user.

