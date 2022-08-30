 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s US mansion of ‘unimaginable wealth’ laid bare

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have left royalty behind in the UK, but their US home is nothing short of regal, as revealed in Meghan’s new interview with The Cut.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and then relocated to the US, where they now reside in a £11million Montecito mansion.

Describing the house, Meghan’s interviewer Allison P. Davis wrote: “The Montecito house is the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone’s daily reality.”

Meghan herself dished out details about her ‘calm’ abode, telling Allison that Prince Harry and her fell ‘head over heels in love’ with the place when they first saw it, even though they ‘couldn’t afford’ it at the time.

However, soon after signing multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, the royal couple moved into their dream house, that boasts nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tennis court, a tea house and a separate guest house.

Meghan further gushed: “We did everything we could to get this house because you walk in and go … Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks

Meghan Markle friend clarifies her ‘Prince Harry lost dad’ remarks
Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty

Meghan Markle goes viral with new magazine cover as she exudes royalty
Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’
Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan has the best response to trolls body shaming his wife Keely Brosnan
Meghan Markle told to be ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell

Meghan Markle told to be ‘more careful’ after latest bombshell
Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’

Kim Kardashian on receiving hate over infamous ‘work’ comments: ‘I’m mortified’
Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children N-word
Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month

Former NU'EST member Baekho to drop first-ever solo album next month
Princess Diana fed Prince Charles 'ego' by ditching heels during marriage

Princess Diana fed Prince Charles 'ego' by ditching heels during marriage
Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals

Meghan Markle reveals if Prince Harry ‘feels isolated’ away from Royals
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck touch down in LA after Italian honeymoon
Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle teases 'love story' documentary with Prince Harry

Latest

view all