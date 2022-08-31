 
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Pakistan to import onions, tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Onions and tomatoes can be seen in this Reuters file photo.
  • Recent torrential rains and flooding have affected production of vegetables and other crops.
  • Situation triggers price hike and potential food crisis.
  • Price of onions and tomatoes touches Rs300 per kg due to shortage of supply.

Pakistani authorities have decided to import onions and tomatoes from neighbouring producers Iran and Afghanistan in light of the soaring prices and impending food crisis, after catastrophic floods across the country.

The recent torrential rains and flooding have affected the production of vegetables and other crops.

The Ministry of Commerce announced the decision at a meeting chaired by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar. The minister also reviewed the availability of tomatoes and onions in the country.

The session decided to facilitate the import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to meet the demand for these vegetables across the country. The participants said that the country would face a shortage of onions and tomatoes in the next three months, adding: “Current flooding has damaged crops and a shortage and hike in prices is expected.”

“Import of tomatoes and onions will help in availability and stabilisation of prices of these vegetables in the country,” the meeting told, The News reported. The meeting decided that the Ministry of Commerce will work with the national food security ministry and the FBR. The session also decided to get relief in levies and duties on the import of tomatoes and onions from the Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet.

Qamar had earlier stressed the need for immediate steps for the availability of tomatoes and onions to consumers and stabilisation of the soaring prices of these commodities. The price of onions and tomatoes has touched Rs300 per kg due to a shortage of supply in the market owing to recent floods.

