 
world
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Reuters

Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID

By
Reuters

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Malaysias former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 14, 2020.
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 14, 2020.

  • Mahathir has served for more than two decades as prime minister.
  • Mahatir admitted to National Heart Institute for observation.
  • His office releases no further details.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised for observation, his office said on Wednesday.

The nonagenarian, who served for more than two decades as prime minister, has a history of heart problems. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries.

"Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team," his office said in a statement, without giving details of his symptoms or condition.

Related items

Mahathir has received at least three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the last known shot in November 2021, according to earlier comments made by him and Malaysian government officials.

Mahathir underwent an elective medical procedure in January and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment. read more

Mahathir and the National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure the former leader had undergone, only saying that he had been admitted to the cardiac care unit at the hospital.

Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he had once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.

More From World:

Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money

Indian weddings may help Thailand's tourism sector make more money
'Allergic to gravity': This woman faints up to 10 times a day

'Allergic to gravity': This woman faints up to 10 times a day
Last Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev passes away at 91

Last Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev passes away at 91
'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat

'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat
Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds

Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds
Half the world's healthcare lacks basic hygiene services, says UN

Half the world's healthcare lacks basic hygiene services, says UN
Why did New York ban whipped creams for those under 21?

Why did New York ban whipped creams for those under 21?
BJP leader who always wanted a son arrested for stealing baby boy

BJP leader who always wanted a son arrested for stealing baby boy
WATCH: Canadian singer takes internet by storm with her Punjabi

WATCH: Canadian singer takes internet by storm with her Punjabi
Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty
Mukesh Ambani reveals leadership roles his children will be assuming

Mukesh Ambani reveals leadership roles his children will be assuming

Latest

view all