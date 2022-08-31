 
Netflix's new upcoming movie 'Curse of Bridge Hollow' teases family-friendly fun

Netflix's new upcoming movie 'Curse of Bridge Hollow' teases family-friendly fun

Netflix has dropped another movie which is a family-friendly movie based on Halloween. 

The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans.

This Halloween-themed movie will be coming on October 14 2022 and directed by Jeff Wadlow.

For those unversed, he has also directed films like Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf, Fantasy Island, and several episodes of the TV show, Are You Afraid Of The Dark.

Netflix has not yet released the official trailer, or even a teaser for the movie yet.


CAST:

  • Marlon Wayans
  • Priah Ferguson
  • Kelly Rowland
  • Rob Riggle
  • John Michael Higgins
  • Nia Vardalos
  • Lauren Lapkus
  • Holly J. Barrett
  • Myles Vincent Perez
  • Abi Monterey
  • Helen Slayton-Hughes


The father and daughter duo decided to team up to save their team from an ancient, curse about Halloween decorations.

