Netflix's new upcoming movie 'Curse of Bridge Hollow' teases family-friendly fun

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022
Netflix has dropped another movie which is a family-friendly movie based on Halloween.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans.
This Halloween-themed movie will be coming on October 14 2022 and directed by Jeff Wadlow.
For those unversed, he has also directed films like Kick-Ass 2, Cry Wolf, Fantasy Island, and several episodes of the TV show, Are You Afraid Of The Dark.
Netflix has not yet released the official trailer, or even a teaser for the movie yet.
CAST:
The father and daughter duo decided to team up to save their team from an ancient, curse about Halloween decorations.