New Twitter feature lets you customise audience of your tweets

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. — Reuters

The latest feature on popular microblogging site Twitter lets users choose who they want their tweets to be seen by. With this feature called Twitter Circle, users can choose if everyone or only those in their circles can view their tweets.



It was rolled out on Tuesday. The statement for the release said that the reason behind the creation of Twitter Circle was “a new way to tweet to a smaller crowd”.

As per the company, the feature makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers.

However, users have to apply the feature every time they tweet on the tweet-by-tweet basis, with which they can see who is in their Twitter Circle.



Moreover, the tweets marked specifically for the circle cannot be retweeted, giving users control over who can engage with their tweets.

Twitter started testing the feature in May and made it available for global users of the application after receiving an “overwhelmingly positive” response.

The feature can now be availed by users of Android, iOS, and twitter.com globally.

How to select your Twitter Circle

Before you share a tweet, you’ll get an option to either share it within your circle or allow everyone on the list to view it. The feature allows adding up to 150 people and also lets you adjust who can be included and excluded at any time.

"You can only have one Twitter Circle," the social media company stated.

But here's the catch. Whether you follow someone or not, they can be added to the circle. Once you add them to your circle, they'll be able to see your tweets and replies exchanged within.

“Don’t worry, no one will be notified of any changes you make to your circle,” Twitter wrote on its website.

“Tweets sent to your circle will appear with a green badge underneath them,” it added, as the tweets can only be seen by the tweeps you’ve selected for your circle. They can neither be retweeted nor shared.

Twitter also said that even if a user’s Twitter is public, all of the replies to such tweets will remain private.