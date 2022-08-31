 
BLACKPINK accused of lip-syncing at the VMAs

BLACKPINK is still making headlines after their historic VMAs win and performance but they have also received criticism from Variety Magazine regarding their performance.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK won 'Best Metaverse Performance,' and Lisa took home the award for 'Best K-Pop.'

They performed their latest single Pink Venom at the MTV Video Music Awards which got them a lot of praise from fans.

Stateside Media Outlet Variety Magazine didn't seem impressed with the K-pop girl group, as per Koreaboo.

 On August 28, an article from the magazine listed one of the worst and best moments from the award show and BLACKPINK's performance was deemed the worst moment of the event.

The article read, "The most conspicuous blunder was the obvious lip-syncing. Among the repeat offenders are artists like Blackpink, Anitta, and Flo Milli, who devoted attention to their killer dance routines but left little room for the actual singing."

Offended Neitizens defended the group on social media and took to their respective accounts to write, "Billboard said it was the second best stage after Nicki Minaj.”

Others also accused the publication of 'praising everybody but them' and added, “Anybody can tell it was sung live, LOL. They (Variety) praised everybody but them. It isn’t about BLACKPINK. They just don’t like K-Pop, period."

Check out the performance:



