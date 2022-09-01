 
sports
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
SDSports desk

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif says he scaled six mountains 'with a broken bone'

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

A collage of Shehroze Kashifs pictures from a hospital room and one of his summits. — Twitter
A collage of Shehroze Kashif's pictures from a hospital room and one of his summits. — Twitter

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who recently became the youngest climber to have scaled 10 eight-thousanders, has undergone a spinal surgery for a fractured disc.

The mountaineer shared the news of his surgery on Twitter, saying that he was diagnosed with a torn L5-S1 disc which acts as a shock-absorber to protect the vertebrae during spine movements.

"I have climbed six mountains with a torn bone. Not only six peaks but [spent] a night fighting between life and death on the 'killer mountain' Nanga Parbat on my own [...]," he wrote.

It may be recalled that the mountaineer had gone missing while ascending Nagna Parbat in July.

Related items

Kashif said that having such a serious medical condition couldn't stop him from achieving his targets and he is "in high spirits" even after the surgery.

The 20-year-old aims to claim the title of world's youngest mountaineer to summit the 14 highest mountains and make Pakistan proud.

"It never was and never will be easy to become a mountaineer. This sport requires the best of your mind and body which I am willing to give so Ican make my country proud and raise the green flag on the world’s 14 highest peaks," he said. 

The alpine hero surpassed Britain’s Adriana Brownlee’s record of being the youngest to scale 10 peaks of 8,000m when he reached atop 8080m world’s 11th tallest peak Gasherbrum-1 on August 12.

More From Sports:

Serena Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

Serena Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two
Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf back on field after rest

Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf back on field after rest

Asia Cup 2022: Inzamam urges Pakistan not to take Hong Kong lightly

Asia Cup 2022: Inzamam urges Pakistan not to take Hong Kong lightly
Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli as India's 2nd most successful captain

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli as India's 2nd most successful captain
Ten Hag insists Ronaldo is staying at Manchester United

Ten Hag insists Ronaldo is staying at Manchester United
Asia Cup 2022: Two changes likely in Pakistan squad in match against Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2022: Two changes likely in Pakistan squad in match against Hong Kong
Pak vs Eng: Moeen Ali to lead England squad as Joss Buttler faces fitness issues

Pak vs Eng: Moeen Ali to lead England squad as Joss Buttler faces fitness issues
Boxer Amir Khan donates to Imran Khan's flood relief scheme

Boxer Amir Khan donates to Imran Khan's flood relief scheme
Harbhajan slams trolls criticising him for enjoying Afridi's Gambhir comment

Harbhajan slams trolls criticising him for enjoying Afridi's Gambhir comment
Asia Cup 2022: This is how India won against Pakistan in Shahid Afridi's opinion

Asia Cup 2022: This is how India won against Pakistan in Shahid Afridi's opinion
Asia Cup: Ex-Indian cricketer thinks Virat Kohli's life might get better after Pakistan clash

Asia Cup: Ex-Indian cricketer thinks Virat Kohli's life might get better after Pakistan clash
Hong Kong cricket captain aspires to follow in footsteps of Babar Azam

Hong Kong cricket captain aspires to follow in footsteps of Babar Azam

Latest

view all