WATCH: Swat man rescues hundreds with rope bridge

The unfavourable conditions created by the current catastrophic floods putting hundreds of lives at risk encouraged a man in Swat to do something on his own to rescue the stranded people.



Wajid Ali made a bridge out of ropes for people to cross the raging river in Bahrain. Hundreds of stranded people were rescued with the help of the bridge that carried them in a carriage, like chair lift service.



The video and pictures went viral on social media and garnered huge respect and appreciation for Wajid Ali.