 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Swat man rescues hundreds with rope bridge

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

The unfavourable conditions created by the current catastrophic floods putting hundreds of lives at risk encouraged a man in Swat to do something on his own to rescue the stranded people.

Related items

Wajid Ali made a bridge out of ropes for people to cross the raging river in Bahrain. Hundreds of stranded people were rescued with the help of the bridge that carried them in a carriage, like chair lift service.

The video and pictures went viral on social media and garnered huge respect and appreciation for Wajid Ali.

More From Pakistan:

From furnace to flood: world's hottest city Jacobabad now under water

From furnace to flood: world's hottest city Jacobabad now under water
Flood victims protect homes against devastation; aid arrives

Flood victims protect homes against devastation; aid arrives
Fact-Check: Bad weather, not Imran Khan, prevented helicopter rescue of men stranded in Kohistan

Fact-Check: Bad weather, not Imran Khan, prevented helicopter rescue of men stranded in Kohistan
ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail in terror case till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail in terror case till Sept 12
How much is Pakistan govt spending on Imran Khan's security?

How much is Pakistan govt spending on Imran Khan's security?
Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust
Flood situation highly likely to boost disease spread as Pakistan battles health threats: WHO

Flood situation highly likely to boost disease spread as Pakistan battles health threats: WHO
New weather systems may cause more rain in September: Met Office

New weather systems may cause more rain in September: Met Office
No truth to Imran Khan's allegations of 'conspiracy': US official

No truth to Imran Khan's allegations of 'conspiracy': US official

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s health deteriorates in prison

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s health deteriorates in prison
Talal says ex-CJP Nisar asked him to give anti-Nawaz statement

Talal says ex-CJP Nisar asked him to give anti-Nawaz statement
President Arif Alvi to visit flood-affected areas of Balochistan today

President Arif Alvi to visit flood-affected areas of Balochistan today

Latest

view all