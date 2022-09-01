 
amazing
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

VIDEO: Cat slaps Turkish sports analyst Huseyin Ozkok on live TV

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

— Screengrab via Instagram
— Screengrab via Instagram

A video of a Turkish sports analyst is making rounds on social media where he can be seen getting slapped by a cat. 

Turkish journalist Huseyin Ozkok was being broadcast live when the incident took place. Netizens were amused by the cat's guest appearance.

Ozkok was speaking when the cat appeared behind him. "Did you bring your cat?" the anchor asked him.

Immediately, the cat started slapping the analyst on his head while he laughed it off.

Related items

Now This News posted the video on their Instagram saying, "people from all around the world who have had their pets crash Zoom calls during the pandemic can probably empathise."

The comment section was full of laughing emojis with the video receiving millions of views.

"Cat gotta keep him humble," a user said jokingly.

"This made me laugh way too much," said another.

More From Amazing:

'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat

'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat
Most tomatoes on a plant: Man grows nearly 6,000 tomatoes on a vine

Most tomatoes on a plant: Man grows nearly 6,000 tomatoes on a vine
WATCH: Man who never went to gym breaks record for most pushups

WATCH: Man who never went to gym breaks record for most pushups
Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
Police arrest 100-year-old Australian woman for shocking reason

Police arrest 100-year-old Australian woman for shocking reason
You're crying! Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners

You're crying! Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners
WATCH: The world’s heaviest baby panda born in China’s Sichuan

WATCH: The world’s heaviest baby panda born in China’s Sichuan
WATCH: Elephant returns child’s shoe after it falls in its closure

WATCH: Elephant returns child’s shoe after it falls in its closure
WATCH: Snakes can now walk after engineer gives them robot legs

WATCH: Snakes can now walk after engineer gives them robot legs

Boy loses part of leg to shark bite off Florida coast

Boy loses part of leg to shark bite off Florida coast
99-year-old woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

99-year-old woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse

Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse

Latest

view all