WATCH: Hong Kong's batter proposes girlfriend after India match

Hong Kong’s batter Kinchit Shah proposing girlfriend. — Screengrab/Twitter

DUBAI: Hong Kong’s batter Kinchit Shah took the internet by storm when he surprised his girlfriend with a proposal in Dubai International Stadium after playing against India in Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

In an adorable video shared by Asian Cricket Council on Twitter, the Mumbai-born vice-captain could be seen making his way towards the stands of the Dubai stadium and getting down on his knee to propose to his girlfriend.



His partner was quite surprised and excited by his action. “I can’t believe this”, she said and accepted his marriage proposal.

The Asian Cricket Council and cricket fans extend congratulatory messages to the happy couple and wish them all the joy and happiness in their new life together.



Netizens also wished the couple all the best for starting a new life.



