Satellite images show how deadly floods have been in Pakistan

Tens of millions of people have been impacted by the flooding, with entire towns under water. — AFP

The United Nations has called the recent flooding in Pakistan an "unprecedented climate catastrophe", after over 1,000 people lost their lives to it, including 380 children.

The country has seen double the average rainfall, a whopping 15.4 inches in August alone.

Flash floods have swept away entire communities. Reportedly, one-third of the country is currently submerged in water with 15% of the population impacted.

The UN warned that Pakistan needs nearly $160 million immediately.

Countless homes have faced a similar fate to this flooded residential area in Dera Allah Yar. — AFP

Experts fear the spread of water-borne diseases due to stagnant water.

Flash floods have deprived people of basic necessities like food, clean water, and clothes, let alone medicine.

This combination of Maxar satellite images created on August 30, 2022 shows the before/after images of the damaging floods in and around Gudpur, Pakistan. — AFP

The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches), Reuters reported.



This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies, shows the damaging floods in and around Gudpur, Pakistan on August 30, 2022.— AFP

Army helicopters helped stranded families and dropped food packages to inaccessible areas, but many villages are still very difficult to reach.

This combination of Maxar satellite images created on August 30, 2022 shows the before/after images of the damaging floods in and around Gudpur, Pakistan.— AFP

There seems to be no end to the catastrophe any time soon with Southern Pakistan bracing for more flooding on Thursday as a surge of water flows down the Indus River.



With additional inputs from Reuters