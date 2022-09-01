Satellite images show how deadly floods have been in Pakistan

Thursday Sep 01, 2022
The United Nations has called the recent flooding in Pakistan an "unprecedented climate catastrophe", after over 1,000 people lost their lives to it, including 380 children.
The country has seen double the average rainfall, a whopping 15.4 inches in August alone.
Flash floods have swept away entire communities. Reportedly, one-third of the country is currently submerged in water with 15% of the population impacted.
The UN warned that Pakistan needs nearly $160 million immediately.
Experts fear the spread of water-borne diseases due to stagnant water.
Flash floods have deprived people of basic necessities like food, clean water, and clothes, let alone medicine.
The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches), Reuters reported.
Army helicopters helped stranded families and dropped food packages to inaccessible areas, but many villages are still very difficult to reach.
There seems to be no end to the catastrophe any time soon with Southern Pakistan bracing for more flooding on Thursday as a surge of water flows down the Indus River.
With additional inputs from Reuters